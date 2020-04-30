ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Over 1,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Maryland, with more than 21,000 cases in the state.

According to the state health department, the state has added 893 cases since Wednesday.

There are 21,742 cases in the state and 1,047 people have died of the virus and 93 more people are reported as probable deaths.

Currently, 1,711 people are hospitalized, with 590 in intensive care and 1,121 in acute care- both slightly up from Wednesday’s numbers.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he is closely monitoring hospitalization numbers to decide when the state should reopen.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 4,559 Marylanders have ever been hospitalized.

The Baltimore/Baltimore City ZIP Code 21215 is no longer in the top five ZIP codes with coronavirus cases, with Prince George’s and Montgomery counties’ ZIP codes taking the top five slots.

20783, 602 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 424 cases, Montgomery

20706, 386 cases, Prince George’s

20904, 379 cases, Montgomery

20902, 363 cases, Montgomery

In the sixth and tenth slots are 21215 with 359 cases, and 21228 with 263 cases, in Baltimore/Baltimore City area.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany: 118 (7)

Anne Arundel: 1,725, (83) 8*

Balt City: 2,068, (104) 8*

Balt County: 2,831, (110) 13*

Calvert: 150, (8)

Caroline: 71

Carroll: 436, (46)

Cecil: 167, (8)

Charles:564, (43) 1*

Dorchester:51, (2)

Frederick:918, (49) 7*

Garrett:4

Harford:414, (6) 7*

Howard:867, (18) 1*

Kent:79, (5)

MoCo:4,300, (229) 26*

PG:6,043, (229) 11*

QA:52, (6)

St. Mary’s:150,(7) 1*

Somerset:26

Talbot:35, (1)

Wash:206, (4)

Wicomico:406, (7)

Worcester:61 (2)

Data not available:(73) 10



Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by age:

0-9: 294

10-19: 573

20-29: 2,525 (8)

30-39: 3,684 (14) 1*

40-49: 3,871 (26) 2*

50-59: 3,939 (68) 7*

60-69: 3,010 (161) 11*

70-79: 2,083 (251) 15*

80+: 1,763 (444) 49*

Data not available: (75) 8*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 7,821 (431) 30*

Asian (NH): 459, (37) 3*

White (NH): 4,935, (420) 49*

Hispanic: 3,651 (67) 3*

Other (NH): 793, (17)

Data not available: 4,083, (75) 8*

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by gender:

Female: 11,595 (509) 52*

Male: 10,147 (538) 41*

