



Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order prohibiting garnishments of stimulus checks paid to Marylanders through the CARES Act, he announced Thursday afternoon.

The order is meant to ensure that Marylanders “may use the full benefit of that financial assistance to protect their lives and property,” the order reads.

CARES Act relief rebates are providing critical assistance to Marylanders, so I have issued an executive order protecting them from garnishment: https://t.co/3I86O6Obh0 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 30, 2020

Under the order, stimulus checks are exempt from garnishment and financial institutions cannot also pull owed payments from that stimulus check.

No banks or credit unions shall have any “lien upon, or right of setoff” against funds in any customer or member’s account, the order said.

However, this does not apply to any garnishment in connection to child support.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The order will remain in effect until the state of emergency ends. Read the full text here.

Gov. Hogan also extended his order from earlier in the pandemic prohibiting utility companies from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services, including water, electricity, phone and internet.

Hogan says his original order will be in effect until June 1.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.