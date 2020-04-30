CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 1,000 Confirmed Deaths From COVID-19 In Maryland, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coroanvirus, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, stimulus checks, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order prohibiting garnishments of stimulus checks paid to Marylanders through the CARES Act, he announced Thursday afternoon.

The order is meant to ensure that Marylanders “may use the full benefit of that financial assistance to protect their lives and property,” the order reads.

Under the order, stimulus checks are exempt from garnishment and financial institutions cannot also pull owed payments from that stimulus check.

No banks or credit unions shall have any “lien upon, or right of setoff” against funds in any customer or member’s account, the order said.

However, this does not apply to any garnishment in connection to child support.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The order will remain in effect until the state of emergency ends. Read the full text here.

Gov. Hogan also extended his order from earlier in the pandemic prohibiting utility companies from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services, including water, electricity, phone and internet.

Hogan says his original order will be in effect until June 1.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply