ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan extended his executive order prohibiting utility companies from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services, including water, electricity, phone and internet.
Hogan says his original order will be in effect until June 1.
I am also renewing one of my earliest emergency orders in response to #COVID19, prohibiting utility providers from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services, including electric, water, phone, and internet—now in effect through June 1: https://t.co/lFvOVPc9Dm
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 30, 2020
“This Order remains effective until the termination of the state of emergency and the proclamation of the catastrophic health emergency has been rescinded, but in all events no later than June 1, 2020, except as may be rescinded, superseded, amended, or revised by additional orders,” the executive order read.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Hogan also signed an executive order prohibiting garnishments of stimulus checks paid to Marylanders through the CARES Act, he announced Thursday afternoon.
The order is meant to ensure that Marylanders “may use the full benefit of that financial assistance to protect their lives and property,” the order reads.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.