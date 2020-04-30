ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland voters should be on the lookout for mail-in ballots coming soon for the June 2 presidential primary election.
Mail-in ballots could be arriving in mailboxes as early as this week, the state board of elections said Thursday.
They said ballots will start arriving Thursday and will continue arriving over the next two weeks.
Ballots for voters in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties will be mailed next week.
“We are asking all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for their mail-in ballot for the June 2nd primary election and to vote-by-mail if possible,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope, and place it back in the mail.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
There will be four in-person voting locations in each county and Baltimore City for people who cannot vote by mail, the board said.
For information about this election and for a list of voting locations, please visit www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the State Board at 1-800-222-8683.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.