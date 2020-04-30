



More than 37,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.

According to new numbers released Thursday, 37,225 residents filed with the state’s Department of Labor.

The number dropped nearly 10,000 from the previous week when more than 47,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment insurance.

Maryland unemployment claims out this morning dropped slightly from the week before. 37,225 filed last week.

Gov. Larry Hogan apologized Wednesday to Marylanders trying to file for unemployment through the state’s new BEACON portal.

“I want to take just a moment to personally address every Marylander who has had difficulty dealing with the serious problems on the state unemployment insurance website,” Hogan said during a press conference. “With all of the economic struggles that people are already going through, they should not have to worry about getting the resources that they need and that they deserve.”

The BEACON portal launched nearly a week ago and is supposed to be a one-stop-shop for Marylanders who are eligible for benefits to apply. But some residents say they have been struggling to file online, sometimes being put in a queue of users or the site crashing when they try to apply.

“The system keeps crashing,” Janice Moore told WJZ.

“It knocked me off, I was back to server error,” Kathy Poole said.

Hogan said more than 245,000 accounts have been activated since the launch and more than 100,000 new claims were filed.

“While we have been able to handle this volume better than many other states in the country. It is simply not good enough,” Hogan added. “The IT contractor who developed this site, and the Department of Labor, have fallen short of the high standards that we have set and the people of Maryland deserve better and the buck stops with me.”

“So I am going to make sure that they do and that we do whatever it takes to get this straight. Every single Marylander gets every single penny financial assistance that they deserve,” he said.

Here is a breakdown of the claims by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY

Week Ending – April 25, 2020 Claim Filed By: Paper Phone Internet Agent Allegany 2 45 347 0 Anne Arundel 2 202 3,065 0 Baltimore City 3 247 3,528 0 Baltimore County 3 274 5,443 0 Calvert 1 26 410 0 Caroline 0 13 118 0 Carroll 2 43 810 0 Cecil 0 35 377 0 Charles 3 69 926 0 Dorchester 0 19 163 0 Frederick 1 99 1,267 0 Garrett 0 18 109 0 Harford 1 82 1,467 0 Howard 2 85 1,768 0 Kent 0 6 74 0 Montgomery 2 335 5,278 0 Non – Maryland 17 200 2,332 0 Prince George’s 6 318 4,748 0 Queen Anne’s 0 18 245 0 Somerset 0 10 114 0 St. Mary’s 2 39 453 0 Talbot 0 14 158 0 Unknown 0 4 23 0 Washington 0 76 662 0 Wicomico 0 43 593 0 Worcester 0 37 343 0 Totals by Type: 47 2,357 34,821 0 Total Claims: 37,225

