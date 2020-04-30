BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ed Reed Foundation is doing its part to make sure families in Baltimore are fed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The foundation launched ‘Reed Feeds’ — a program in partnership with the Local Oyster, True Chesapeake Oyster Co., Geresbeck’s Food Market and J.J. McDonnell Seafood.
All families of students from Booker T. Washington Middle School will be provided meal boxes which consist of healthy, hearty items to make over 10 meals.
The foundation distributed 100 of these boxes Thursday, meaning over 1,000 meals.
The Ed Reed Foundation said the plan is to host this handout weekly
The foundation also said they’re working on securing funds to purchase Chromebooks for Booker T. students who have no laptop/device at home to participate in the “distance learning” program.
Currently, over 50 students from the school still have no resource to access the online learning.
