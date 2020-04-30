



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a new testing site would be opening in response to outbreaks at poultry processing plants along the Eastern Shore.

WJZ spoke to some of the poultry workers Thursday who expressed concern surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak at these plants.

Two women, who wished to remain unidentified out of fear, are employees at Amick Farms in Hurlock.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“They have never shut down once to thoroughly clean the building,” they said.

“They were selling face masks to employees when they should have just been provided,” they added.

Maryland has at least 262 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with poultry workers, but there’s still a consumer demand for meat.

Coronavirus Latest: State Opening Testing Site At Perdue Facility In Salisbury Amid COVID-19 Outbreak In Maryland Poultry Workers

“Any disruption or interruption in processing at our poultry processing plants could lead to significant national supply chain issues,” Gov. Hogan said.

State epidemiologists, the CDC and FEMA are responding to the Delmarva Peninsula in response.

“We are opening a testing site at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury,” Hogan added.

One worker said even if employees test positive, they’re still coming back into work.

“They are calling people and asking them to come back within maybe a couple of days,” the employee said. “You have some people that are coming back within a day or two.”

Amick Farms corporate offices in South Carolina said they are providing “each team member with appropriate PPE” and are conducting daily thorough cleanings at all its farms.

Employees, however, still feel like they’re left in the dark.

“You’re coming here, you’re risking your life,” an employee said. “I feel like we should be informed more this is real serious.”

WJZ reached out to Amick Farms about what these employees had to say. We have not heard back from them.

Testing at Perdue Stadium beings Friday at 9 a.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.