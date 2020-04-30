Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for a registered child sex offender from Baltimore County who is wanted on additional sex abuse of a minor charges.
Anthony Lyvonne Howes, 51, of Halethorpe, has been missing since November 4, 2019, when troopers tried to arrest him at his home on charges he sexually assaulted a minor in Centreville.
He also has an arrest warrant from the Baltimore County Police Department for giving false information when he registered as a sex offender in Maryland.
Howes is 6’1″ and weighs 255 lbs. He was last seen in Baltimore County.
Anyone with information on Howes’s whereabouts can either call or text the Maryland State Apprehension Team at 410-996-4837.