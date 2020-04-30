



The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the state Thursday as heavy rain moved through Maryland .

The flood watches were in effect from noon to 10 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Marys counties.

Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM. 1-3" of rain are possible with possible flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas. Watch means conditions "could" cause flooding. Temps are currently in mid 60°s and winds will be gusty through tonight. Updates @WJZ.com. pic.twitter.com/Ew95DRXHLL — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) April 30, 2020

A coastal flood warning was also in effect until 6 p.m.

A wind alert was in effect until 2 p.m. for areas along the western shores of The Chesapeake Bay like southern Baltimore and Anne Arundel County.

Tree Goes Into Edgewater Home, Some Without Power As Heavy Rain Rolls Through Maryland

Wind Advisory in effect for areas along the western shores of The Bay until 2 PM. SE winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind Advisory in effect for entire Eastern Shore until 8 PM. SE winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow unsecured items. pic.twitter.com/cLkRiinlnm — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) April 30, 2020

Anne Arundel County Fire Department reported a tree went into a home in Edgewater as a result of the heavy rain and wind. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Flooding was also reported Thursday at City Dock in Annapolis and at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

