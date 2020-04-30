CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Deaths Pass 1K In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Flooding, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of the state Thursday as heavy rain moved through Maryland .

The flood watches were in effect from noon to 10 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Marys counties.

A coastal flood warning was also in effect until 6 p.m.

A wind alert was in effect until 2 p.m. for areas along the western shores of The Chesapeake Bay like southern Baltimore and Anne Arundel County.

Tree Goes Into Edgewater Home, Some Without Power As Heavy Rain Rolls Through Maryland

Anne Arundel County Fire Department reported a tree went into a home in Edgewater as a result of the heavy rain and wind. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Flooding was also reported Thursday at City Dock in Annapolis and at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tim Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply