BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the state Thursday.
The flood watch will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Marys.
The National Weather Service says widespread heavy rainfall is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening along and ahead of a strong cold front. Widespread rainfall totals of one and half to two and half inches are expected with the potential for up to four inches.
This amount of rainfall will likely result in small stream and main stem river flooding. Moderate river flooding is also possible.
