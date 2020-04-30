WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — More than $9 million is being directed to COVID-19 housing relief for Marylanders for tenant-based housing voucher recipients.
The full Maryland congressional delegation which includes U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone announced the funding on Thursday.
The funding comes from the CARES ACt, which is provided $1.25 billion nationwide for tenant-based rental assistance to help with the Housing Choice Voucher program. It includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs, which are paid directly to landlords and $850 million for administration and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities to “support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant financial hardships for Americans – especially those in our most vulnerable communities,” the delegation said. “These new federal funds will help low-income Marylanders keep a roof over their heads at a time when they may be facing job losses and reduced income. Our delegation will continue to work together to ensure that federal assistance makes its way to the people who need it most.”
The new funding will also go to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.