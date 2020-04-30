COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured Thursday evening in Prince George’s County.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound Route 50 east of Route 410 in College Park shortly after 5 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver, identified as Davon Robinson, 22, of New Carrollton, Maryland, and the female passenger became engaged in a physical altercation.
Maryland State Police said during the altercation, Robinson lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and crashed into a sign support pole. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of her injuries.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash.