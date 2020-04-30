Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to the unit block of S. Carey Street for a shooting around 7:46 a.m. Thursday.
There they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.
The man told police he was walking along the block when an unknown suspect drove up. asked him a question, then shot him.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.