



Hunger is a continuing concern for Marylanders as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Maryland Food Bank stands ready to help with a new food supply.

The food bank received Thursday a generous donation from Royal Farms.

“Traditionally, we get a million pounds of food from retailers that helps support the food bank,” Rick Condon, of the Maryland Food Bank, said. That number has significantly dropped.”

It’s nearly a 50 percent drop, which the food bank attributes directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you look at it, everybody goes into the supermarket, you see what’s going on in the supermarket,” Condon said. “There’s less food on the shelves, and that means there’s less food that makes its way here to us at the food bank.”

Royal Farms has traditionally had a relationship with the Maryland Food Bank with smaller donations, but it recently dropped off a trailer full of about 20-thousand pounds.

“We’re hoping it finds its way to the hearts and stomachs of those who need it,” Breahna Brown, of Royal Farms, said.

It’s anticipated that more people will find themselves in need. On average across the state, there are approximately 1.3 million people who are food insecure at any given time.

“That number has started to go up about 25 percent,” Condon said. “And you see tens of thousands of people currently hitting the unemployment rolls. We have anticipation that number is going to grow even further.”

Given that fact, there’s hope for more donations.

“We encourage all our corporate neighbors to do the same,” Brown said. “It‘s definitely going to take a village to turn this thing around.”

Another shortage at the food bank is the number of volunteers. If you’d like to come in and donate some hours, you can sign up here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.