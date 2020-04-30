Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday that it is nearing completion of its new Canton location at 3800 Boston Street. As such, the store is looking to hire 110 full and part-time employees in the area.
The chain is set to have a virtual hiring fair with video interviews to be held on June 10th and 11th. Interested job seekers are invited to apply online at sprouts.com/careers. The store is looking for the following positions:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
The 29,000 square foot location on Boston Street will be the chain’s fifth in the state and details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date. The store is currently set to open on Wednesday, July 22nd at 7 a.m.