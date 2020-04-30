CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Deaths Pass 1K In MD
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With Towson University finishing its semester online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is still getting some use out of its hospital beds.

The University’s Department of Nursing donated or loaned 19 hospital beds, bed tables and other pieces of equipment to GBMC.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

But they’re not stopping there. Faculty, students and staff have also been busy sewing face masks to donate to local hospitals. So far, they have made about 400 masks.

