BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta on Saturday.
Flyovers in Baltimore will start at 11:30 a.m. and last around 15 minutes. They will then head to D.C. and surrounding communities starting at 11:45 a.m. and last around 20 minutes.
Residents in the areas will be able to see the flyover from their homes and social distancing guidelines will be in effect during this event.
People should not be traveling to landmarks, hospitals or gathering in large groups to see the flyover, America Strong said.
A more detailed flight route will be released on Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he will also deem Saturday, May 2 as “Healthcare Heroes Day” and light the city and statehouse blue.
“Our health care workers, including our doctors, nurses, EMTs and first responders, have proven themselves to be not just essential workers, but frontline heroes from managing a virus that can spread without symptoms, to dealing with shortages and protective equipment, while saving people’s lives, ” Hogan said, “and often while being forced to isolate themselves from their loved ones. The challenges that these heroes face are immense unprecedented and truly inspiring.
