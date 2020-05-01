BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball executives have been busy discussing all possible scenarios for the sport to return this summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest hope for the league is that they will be able to return some time in June, though full details are still being figured out.
Baseball Hall of Famer and Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. told CBS News’ Major Garrett that baseball wants to return for many reasons, one of which is to provide its fans something to think about outside of the current pandemic.
“I think the big thing is, they just want to get back and provide people with the chance to escape, or look at something in an entertaining sort of way,” said Ripken on The Takeout podcast. “It makes them feel good, it makes them feel comfortable.”
Ripken Jr. pointed to the way fans reacted when the sport came back in the wake of 9/11 as an example of how sports can provide an escape from the difficulties of every day life for its fans.
“When we came back to play, it was interesting the role that baseball played in giving comfort,” Ripken said. “I’m really happy that they’re looking for all ways in which to bring it back.”
How and when baseball returns is still up in the air, but Ripken Jr. feels that the game can be a help to fans who are struggling with the impacts of the current crisis. You can listen to the full conversation between Ripken Jr. and Garrett here and subscribe to The Takeout podcast on Apple, Google Play, Stitcher or Spotify.