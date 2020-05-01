BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department launched Friday its controversial surveillance plane pilot program.
Baltimore City leaders said the program is intended to reduce crime.
Officials said the program will be active for up to 180 days and focus on murders, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies and car-jackings.
It will be reviewed by independent civilian auditors to “ensure that the program is only being used for its intended purpose.”
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the pilot program in December 2019.
The technology was secretly tested in Baltimore in 2016. Residents and top city officials were unaware of the police-approved test until the media revealed it.
Three planes will fly over the city as a test to see if they can help cut down on violence.
Police said data will only be used for purposes related to criminal investigation.
Information about the program and its operations can be found on BPD’s website, here.