BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo has postponed its “Brew at the Zoo” event to the fall due to coronavirus.
Zoo officials did not say when the event would be held in the fall.
In a statement, the zoo said: “We appreciate your continued support of The Maryland Zoo. We will send updated event information once plans are finalized.”
“If you are unable to attend the event at a later date but are still in a position to help sustain our work at The Maryland Zoo, consider making a tax-deductible contribution,” the zoo said.
Several major events have been canceled or postponed and well known landmarks have been closed around Maryland since March due to the virus and the governor’s executive orders related to crowd sizes.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.