BETHANY BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — The town of Bethany Beach announced Thursday it would keep its beach closed through June 1.
The council also canceled their annual Fourth of July celebration.
Bethany Beach is a popular summer destination for Marylanders and just up north of Ocean City, Maryland, across the Delaware state line.
The town council also voted to:
- To delay “pay to park” and parking enforcement until both the Town’s beach and boardwalk are open.
- Not issue out of town shuttle permits or operate Town trolleys until restrictions are eased or lifted regarding physical distancing.
- Cancel all special events until July 15. Including the 4th of July Parade and 4th of July fireworks.
The council plans to meet in late May or early June to review their conditions and determine if they will replace them with less restrictive measures.
