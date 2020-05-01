CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Slightly Decrease From Thursday, But Deaths Rise To Nearly 1.1K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five groups have donated thousands of masks, gloves and other medical supplies to the city of Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said Friday.

The donations will go to protect front-line workers amid the pandemic, Young said.

The donations include:

Baltimore Health Professional Mutual Aid Corporative

  • Gloves
  • Surgical masks
  • N95 respirator masks
  • Gowns
  • Disinfectant wipes

Baltimore Mutual Aid Cooperative

  • 109 boxes of gloves
  • 1,960 surgical masks
  • 20 N95 respirator masks

Target

  • 1,000 two-packs of 3M Air Pollution & Pollen Respirator Masks

Tito’s Homemade Vodka

  • 600 gallons of hand sanitizer

Vivian T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

  • 165 packs of bulk sponges
  • 100 disposable shoe covers
  • 800 surgical masks
  • 750 surgical gloves

