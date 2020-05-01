Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chief Niles Ford said Friday that 14 members of the Baltimore City Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
He added that a total of 91 members who were off-duty self-quarantined.
“As first responders, we are more vulnerable to COVID-19,” Ford said. “And unfortunately, there is no way to get around it.”
Ford also thanked Baltimore City Fire Department employees for their service to the community and its residents.
“I want to thank all the members of the Baltimore City Fire Department, not just for their continued service and selflessness, but I also want to thank all of our members for their compassionate and unwavering service.”
Ford added that they have put measures in place to safeguard members of the Baltimore City Fire Department.