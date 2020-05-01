Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County’s fourth coronavirus testing site will open in Dundalk on Monday.
The new walk-up site will be at the Dundalk Health Center at 7700 Dunmanway and will offer daily 50 testing slots, officials said.
It will be open by appointment only on Mondays.
Other testing sites in the county include:
- Liberty Family Resource Center: 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, MD 21133
- Open Mondays by appointment only
- Maryland State Fair Grounds: 2200 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only
- Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP): 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, Md 21117
- Open Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only
People hoping to get tested at any of the four sites must have a referral from a healthcare provider.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.