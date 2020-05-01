CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Slightly Decrease From Thursday, But Deaths Rise To Nearly 1.1K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore recreation center that serves as a meal site amid the coronavirus pandemic is temporarily closing its doors due to possible exposure to the virus.

The city’s recreation and parks department said the Bentalou Recreation Center site closed at 2 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through Monday. During that time, it will be extensively cleaned.

It’s not immediately clear if a staff member or a visitor may have had the virus.

Staff at the site have been asked to self-quarantine.

Other nearby food sites include Harlem Park, Samuel FB Morse Recreation Center and Lillian Jones Recreation Center.

