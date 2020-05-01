ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that a CDC field team is working to slow the spread of coronavirus among poultry workers along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
There are 279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among poultry workers in Maryland. Wicomico County now has the fourth highest coronavirus case rate in the state, higher than both Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
“These outbreaks are not only a serious public health concern, they are also a potential threat to Maryland’s leading agricultural industry and to our nation’s essential food supply chain,” Hogan said in a statement.
“At my request, a CDC field team has arrived on the ground and is working closely with state and local health officials on a comprehensive public health plan for the Eastern Shore poultry industry,” Hogan continued.
Maryland has opened two new Eastern Shore testing sites: one at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury and one in Caroline County.
“We have convened a Delmarva Poultry Production Task Force meeting between Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia as part of our multi-state, multi-agency response,” Hogan said. “This remains a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Eastern Shore residents informed about these outbreaks in their area.”
