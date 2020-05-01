ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s education department said it has caught up on all payments to child care providers caring for the kids of essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 30, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order creating a program that would allow select child care providers to get a waiver to care for the children of workers deemed essential during the pandemic. All other child care providers had been ordered to close by the end of the day on March 27.
Under the order, the State Board of Education would cover the cost of child care — $350 weekly for children under three and $250 weekly for children over three.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Providers, though, reported weeks-long delays in getting those payments, putting their ability to care for children in jeopardy. On April 24, Sue Kruhm, the owner of Peter Pan Learning Center in Howard County, said without the money they would only be able to keep their doors open for another two weeks.
On Friday, the education department said it has paid more than $29 million to child care providers this week alone and has caught up on the backlog of invoices from March 30 to April 12. Child care providers and family providers have also received multiple grants to help them cover their costs.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Maryland Child Care Providers Still Waiting On State Money For Caring For Essential Workers’ Kids
- State Working On Financial Relief Plan For Families Paying For Child Care Centers Left Closed By COVID-19
- ‘We’ve Got Nothing But Time’: Medical Students Step Up To Care For Kids Of Healthcare Workers On Front Lines Of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Coronavirus Closings: Child Care Providers In Maryland To Close By Friday Night
Now that the system has been established, the department said future payments should be processed within five to seven days.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.