BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lime electric scooters will return to the streets and sidewalks of Baltimore Saturday morning to help essential workers get to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.
Fifty scooters will be available city-wide, located primarily near the Inner Harbor and several hospitals, including Johns Hopkins and Mercy Medical Center. Essential workers, including those in the health care industry, can get free rides of up to 30 minutes to help them get to work while staying socially distant.
“We understand there might be apprehension about taking public transit right now so we wanted to provide an alternative that helps essential workers get where they need to go. This is a moment for everyone to come together and we hope Lime Aid can have a positive impact in moving the heroes saving lives in Baltimore hospitals,” Robert Gardner, the company’s director of government relations, said in a news release.
Lime is also increasing how often it will clean and disinfect the scooters.
The free rides will be available through May 15. Essential workers can sign up here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.