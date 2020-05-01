BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple employees of a Whole Foods store in north Baltimore have tested positive for the coronavirus, a store spokesperson said Friday.
The affected employees work at the Mount Washington store. A spokesperson did not specify how many employees tested positive or provide further details, citing privacy reasons.
“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” the company said in a statement. “We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Members, who are in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.”
Earlier this month, an employee at Whole Foods’ Harbor East location also tested positive for COVID-19.
The grocery store chain is now requiring all customers to wear masks or face coverings and earlier this week said it will provide customers free disposable masks.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.