WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday the approval of new federal resources for the state of Maryland through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program.
This federal funding will enable Maryland to provide community-based outreach, counseling and other mental health services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawmakers issued the following statement in a press release:
“This public health emergency is not only taking its toll on the physical health of thousands of Marylanders, but also increasing the need for mental health services. It is critical that the state of Maryland has the resources necessary to support our residents’ mental health needs stemming from this crisis. We will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response and public health officials to ensure that federal resources are available to the state in responding to all aspects of this pandemic.”
Crisis counselors work closely with community organizations to familiarize themselves with available resources, and refer and link survivors to behavioral health treatment.
The CCP is a short-term disaster relief grant for states, U.S. territories and federally recognized tribes awarded after a presidential disaster declaration.
