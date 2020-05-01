Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man faces nearly a dozen charges for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 worth of property from construction sites throughout the county over a period of seven months, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said David William Lawson, 42, stole water heaters, faucets and other items from homes that were under construction as well as a warehouse south of Frederick. The thefts happened between October 2019 and April 2020.
Online court records show Lawson faces 11 charges, including three felonies. A future court appearance was not listed.
Police are asking anyone with more information about the case to call them at 301-600-3601 or leave a tip at 301-600-4131.