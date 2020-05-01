FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many of the traditional events that we have come to appreciate each spring. Among those traditions is graduation ceremonies, a celebration of the accomplishments and hard work the senior class of that year has put in over the last four years.
For Frederick County Public School students who are part of the Class of 2020, their graduation may not be the same as previous years, but they will still be honored by their schools.
Tonight at 8:20 p.m., the scoreboards at each public high school stadium will show a special message for the seniors and also all spring sports athletes whose seasons were cancelled.
- Time – 20:20 (symbolizing the class of 2020)
- Score – Home = 20, Visitors = 19 (symbolizing the class of 2020 defeating COVID-19)
- Quarter – 4
The school district is reminding residents that leaving the house to go and see these tributes at the stadiums would violate the current stay-at-home order. Instead, they suggest the public use the hashtag #FCPSClassof2020 to share messages honoring the students. Staff at each of the schools will share images of the scoreboards and tag the FCPSMaryland and FCPSAthletics accounts.
