CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Slightly Decrease From Thursday, But Deaths Rise To Nearly 1.1K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland flags remain at half-staff Friday in order to observe Fallen Heroes Day.

“We honor all those brave men and women of our police, firefighter, and first responder families who selflessly laid down their lives in service to others,” Hogan tweeted.

“My heart goes out to their families and loved ones, as we remember their sacrifice and honor their lives,” tweeted Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

The governor also named Saturday, May 2 as Healthcare Heroes Day. The state flag will remain at half staff through Sunday.

