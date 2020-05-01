ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland flags remain at half-staff Friday in order to observe Fallen Heroes Day.
“We honor all those brave men and women of our police, firefighter, and first responder families who selflessly laid down their lives in service to others,” Hogan tweeted.
Today, Maryland flags remain lowered for our annual observation of #FallenHeroesDay as we honor all those brave men and women of our police, firefighter, and first responder families who selflessly laid down their lives in service to others. pic.twitter.com/XCNYB6HGxD
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 1, 2020
“My heart goes out to their families and loved ones, as we remember their sacrifice and honor their lives,” tweeted Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
This Fallen Heroes Day, we remember the lives of our heroes who we've lost in @BaltCoPolice, @BaltCoFire, and all branches of the public safety community. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones, as we remember their sacrifice and honor their lives. pic.twitter.com/wUpEfNIgsa
— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) May 1, 2020
The governor also named Saturday, May 2 as Healthcare Heroes Day. The state flag will remain at half staff through Sunday.