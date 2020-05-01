



We have all had to postpone routine appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, that includes getting our teeth cleaned.

When Dr. Joanne Block Rief was forced to close her Owings Mills dental practice on March 19 she said some of her patients were in mid-treatment.

“Because we weren’t able to finish their treatment, they’re starting to have problems,” she said. “And we have to decide are these problems emergencies.”

When Crossroads Dental Arts does reopen, Dr. Block Rief said it’ll be very different than it was before with increased social distancing and much more personal protective equipment.

“We’re also looking for head coverings, shoe covers, face shields and all those different kinds of things that we haven’t always had to purchase,” she said.

Until then, with the stay at home order in effect, Dr. Block Rief prepared oral healthcare kits so that you can still stay on top of your cleanings.

“It’s super important during this time to have good oral hygiene. We can only do so much with what we have at home,” Helene Lutz said.

Anyone in the community can go to Crossroads Dental Arts on Crossroads Drive in Owings Mills. You’ll be handed a care package with a set of instructions and tools, something to hold you over until your next appointment.

Donations are welcome, and go to the worthy cause of “Weekend Backpacks,” an organization fighting hunger in Baltimore City.

“If patients are not able to come to the dentist the plaque accumulation and gum disease can affect their overall health,” Dr. Block Rief said. “We want to help our patients before it becomes too late.”

