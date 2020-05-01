BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank is hosting its annual Books for Kids Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at its warehouse at 1794 Union Avenue in Union Mill.
Families had the chance to register for curbside book pick up this week. All the available slots were filled.
Maryland Book Bank staff will pre-select and package 10 books at an age-appropriate reading level for each registered child.
Books for Kids Day is traditionally MBB’s largest annual book collection day, where members of the community bring books to donate and dozens of volunteers help to sort them for distribution.
This year, in recognition of the hardships faced by many families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the book bank is giving books away instead of taking them in.
“Our community has been incredibly generous in their donations of books throughout the shutdown,” said MBB Executive Director Mark Feiring. “We are thrilled to be able to keep families reading together during this time while taking care to keep everyone safe.”