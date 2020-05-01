



One organization serving children and families in a west Baltimore neighborhood said their closer now than ever, even though they’re physically staying apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For nearly 11 years, Promise Heights has been serving the west Baltimore neighborhoods of Upton and Druid Heights.

It started as a place-based initiative in 2009 by the University of Maryland School of Social Work to improve educational outcomes, ensuring families are healthy and successful.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“Our goal is really to see our community members thrive, and be empowered to just grow and be the best they can be,” Linda Callahan, Counselor of Promise Heights, said.

But now more than ever, during the COVID-19 pandemic, their support is needed the most.

“There’s a lot of struggles already happening in that community,” Callahan said. “But they’ve been so resilient, our families. They’ve had to adapt to teaching their children and having them at their house every day, all day.”

The non-profit organization is still holding to their promise, offering resources and support for children and families in need through zoom meetings.

“With these groups, we built a community and we’re able to help out one another,” Vonzella Parker said. “If there may be something about food, someone may need food or certain things”

Parker is a mother of four and said its so important now to let other families know they’re not alone.

“It’s awesome that we can get our points across to help one another still, even though we are social distancing,” Parker said.

Resources are also provided on Facebook for things like childcare supplies, food and even video lessons for children.

No matter how distant they need to be at this time, Promise Heights is committed to lending a helping hand in the west Baltimore community.

“I think this has provided an opportunity to maybe get a little deeper with the families that we are connected with, just because were kind of all struggling with this together,” Callahan said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.