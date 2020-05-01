WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — As states across the country begin to plan out their re-opening procedures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, retailers are adjusting to the new normal.
Federal Realty, the owners of the properties at THE AVENUE at White Marsh, announced Friday that they are launching a program to allow for contactless pick-up at their retail stores.
Following in the vein of curbside pick-up orders that restaurants have had success with in recent months, Federal Realty says the program, branded The Pick-Up, is being made available to all tenants at the property to give customers comfortable ways of shopping at their favorite stores.
According to the release, customers will be able to place orders with store by phone or online and arrange for same-day pick-up at a time that is convenient for them.
The Pick-Up program is expected to be made available at other properties owned by the company as well including The Shoppes at Nottingham Square.
