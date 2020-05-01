WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after finding a woman shot inside a Windsor Mill apartment building Friday morning.
The woman was found inside a home in the 7200 block of Chippenham Place.
Police said they were called to the building around 9 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in a third-floor hallway. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
#BCoPD is on scene of a homicide, adult female deceased inside location in 7200 blk of Chippenham Place, 21244. PIO is enroute to loc for media. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 1, 2020
Police initially said the victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.