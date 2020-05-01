CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Slightly Decrease From Thursday, But Deaths Rise To Nearly 1.1K
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after finding a woman shot inside a Windsor Mill apartment building Friday morning.

The woman was found inside a home in the 7200 block of Chippenham Place.

Police said they were called to the building around 9 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in a third-floor hallway. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Police initially said the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

