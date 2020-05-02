Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rumors continue to swirl about whether wide receiver Antonio Brown will end up joining the Baltimore Ravens, and Brown himself is keeping those rumors alive.
Over the weekend, he posted an edited photo of himself on Snapchat wearing a Ravens jersey, CBS Sports reported. That post was not viewable as of Saturday evening.
At the beginning of April, Brown and his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, were spotted working out with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Florida.
Several weeks later, Jackson said he’d be happy if the Ravens signed Brown but added it’s not his decision.