CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 24.4K COVID-19 Cases, 1,156 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rumors continue to swirl about whether wide receiver Antonio Brown will end up joining the Baltimore Ravens, and Brown himself is keeping those rumors alive.

Over the weekend, he posted an edited photo of himself on Snapchat wearing a Ravens jersey, CBS Sports reported. That post was not viewable as of Saturday evening.

An edited photo on Antonio Brown’s Snapchat page shows him in a Ravens jersey wearing number 84. Credit: CBS Sports

At the beginning of April, Brown and his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, were spotted working out with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Several weeks later, Jackson said he’d be happy if the Ravens signed Brown but added it’s not his decision.

Read more on CBSSports.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply