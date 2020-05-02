Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two new banners now hang near the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Midtown Campus to honor and thank healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
One says: “Thank You UMMC Staff!”
Another high up on a crane reads: “Heroes Work Here!”
These messages are from Clark Baker Construction to remind the staff how grateful everyone is for their hard work.
After the banners were placed, the company also treated the staff with a lunch.
