



The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honored frontline healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic with formation flights in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta on Saturday.

Flyovers in Baltimore started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted about 15 minutes. Chopper 13 was in the sky as the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds made their way through the area.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds first passed through Baltimore before heading through Towson and around Brooklandville. They then came back down through Roland Park and Hampden, then made their way through Essex and Rosedale.

Blue Angels & Thunderbirds The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds honor healthcare workers and first responders with formation flights in Baltimore.

They ended in Brooklyn Park, Linthicum Heights and Ferndale as they headed toward Washington, D.C. to continue their formation flights in other U.S. cities.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.