CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 24.4K COVID-19 Cases, 1,156 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 24,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 24,473 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,156 have died from the virus and 95 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 1,001 coronavirus cases.

More than 101,049 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Over 1,590 people have been released from isolation. Currently, 1,657 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Over 1,000 people are in acute care and 566 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The total number of hospitalizations throughout the course of this pandemic is 4,910.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

  • 20783, 773 cases, Prince George’s
  • 20906, 505 cases, Montgomery
  • 20706, 461 cases, Prince George’s
  • 20902, 425 cases, Montgomery
  • 20904, 425 cases, Montgomery
  • 20784, 391 cases, Prince George’s
  • 21215, 383 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County
  • 20782, 367 cases, Prince George’s
  • 20785, 328 cases, Prince George’s
  • 21228, 308 cases, Baltimore
  • 21224, 289 cases, Baltimore

Maryland officials are also reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except: Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 121 (8)
Anne Arundel – 1,885 (86) *8
Baltimore City – 2,237 (117) *9
Baltimore County – 3,183 (125) *14
Calvert – 160 (10) *1
Caroline – 79
Carroll – 480 (46)
Cecil – 187 (8)
Charles – 622 (45) *2
Dorchester – 59 (2)
Frederick – 976 (52) *7
Garrett – 4
Harford – 468 (10) *6
Howard – 931 (19) *1
Kent – 80(4)
Montgomery – 4,919 (256) *26
Prince George’s – 7,041 (257) *12
Queen Anne’s – 57 (8)
St. Mary’s – 164 (7)
Somerset – 32
Talbot – 39 (1)
Washington – 225 (6)
Wicomico – 452 (10)
Worcester – 72 (2) *1

Residential data is not available for 77 people who died and 8 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 348
10-19: 701
20-29: 2,868 (8)
30-39: 4,207 (16) *1
40-49: 4,377 (28) *2
50-59: 4,400 (76) *8
60-69: 3,350 (176) *11
70-79: 2,270 (285) *14
80+: 1,952 (490) *52

Age data is not available (77) *7

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

  • African American: 8,470 (482) *31
  • Asian: 502 (39) *3
  • White: 5,385 (468) *51
  • Hispanic: 4,258 (70) *3
  • Other: 876 (18)

Racial demographics are not available for 4,982 patients and 79 dead and seven probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state: 

  • Female: 13,005 (554) *53
  • Male: 11,468 (602) *42

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply