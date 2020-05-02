



There are now more than 24,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 24,473 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,156 have died from the virus and 95 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 1,001 coronavirus cases.

More than 101,049 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Over 1,590 people have been released from isolation. Currently, 1,657 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Over 1,000 people are in acute care and 566 are in intensive care.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 24,473 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 1,001 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 101,049

Number of deaths: 1,156

Number of probable deaths: 95

Released from isolation: 1,590https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 2, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The total number of hospitalizations throughout the course of this pandemic is 4,910.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 773 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 505 cases, Montgomery

20706, 461 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 425 cases, Montgomery

20904, 425 cases, Montgomery

20784, 391 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 383 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20782, 367 cases, Prince George’s

20785, 328 cases, Prince George’s

21228, 308 cases, Baltimore

21224, 289 cases, Baltimore

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-11): 20784, 391 cases, Prince George's

21215, 383 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

20782, 367 cases, Prince George's

20785, 328 cases, Prince George's

21228, 308 cases, Baltimore

21224, 289 cases, Baltimore City — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 2, 2020

Maryland officials are also reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except: Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 121 (8)

Anne Arundel – 1,885 (86) *8

Baltimore City – 2,237 (117) *9

Baltimore County – 3,183 (125) *14

Calvert – 160 (10) *1

Caroline – 79

Carroll – 480 (46)

Cecil – 187 (8)

Charles – 622 (45) *2

Dorchester – 59 (2)

Frederick – 976 (52) *7

Garrett – 4

Harford – 468 (10) *6

Howard – 931 (19) *1

Kent – 80(4)

Montgomery – 4,919 (256) *26

Prince George’s – 7,041 (257) *12

Queen Anne’s – 57 (8)

St. Mary’s – 164 (7)

Somerset – 32

Talbot – 39 (1)

Washington – 225 (6)

Wicomico – 452 (10)

Worcester – 72 (2) *1

Residential data is not available for 77 people who died and 8 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 348

10-19: 701

20-29: 2,868 (8)

30-39: 4,207 (16) *1

40-49: 4,377 (28) *2

50-59: 4,400 (76) *8

60-69: 3,350 (176) *11

70-79: 2,270 (285) *14

80+: 1,952 (490) *52

Age data is not available (77) *7

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 8,470 (482) *31

Asian: 502 (39) *3

White: 5,385 (468) *51

Hispanic: 4,258 (70) *3

Other: 876 (18)

Racial demographics are not available for 4,982 patients and 79 dead and seven probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 13,005 (554) *53

Male: 11,468 (602) *42

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.