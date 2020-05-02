



Several iconic Maryland landmarks were lit blue Saturday night to honor the health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan declared Saturday “Healthcare Heroes Day,” coinciding with a flyover from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

On Saturday, the governor tweeted photos of both the State House and Government House in Annapolis bathed in blue light.

“Though today’s events and tributes are drawing to a close, in the days and weeks to come, we will continue to honor and celebrate the selfless men and women on the front lines,” he wrote.

Tonight, the Maryland State House and Government House are lit blue in honor of #HealthcareHeroesDay. Though today’s events and tributes are drawing to a close, in the days and weeks to come, we will continue to honor and celebrate the selfless men and women on the front lines. pic.twitter.com/M1EGwN7Kqf — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 3, 2020

In Baltimore, the Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium.

.@GovLarryHogan has named today "Healthcare Heroes Day" in Maryland and tonight we will light up M&T Bank Stadium in blue to honor our heroes 💙 pic.twitter.com/PYUme6o83I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 2, 2020

Nearby Camden Yards also got the blue treatment.

Camden Yards is lit up blue tonight for Healthcare Heroes Day (as declared by Governor Hogan earlier this week) pic.twitter.com/VLogzaj3Ez — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 3, 2020

