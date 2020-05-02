CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 24.4K COVID-19 Cases, 1,156 Deaths Reported
By Stetson Miller
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several iconic Maryland landmarks were lit blue Saturday night to honor the health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan declared Saturday “Healthcare Heroes Day,” coinciding with a flyover from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

On Saturday, the governor tweeted photos of both the State House and Government House in Annapolis bathed in blue light.

“Though today’s events and tributes are drawing to a close, in the days and weeks to come, we will continue to honor and celebrate the selfless men and women on the front lines,” he wrote.

 

In Baltimore, the Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium.

Nearby Camden Yards also got the blue treatment.

