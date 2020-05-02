Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 56-year-old Frederick County man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick Saturday afternoon, Maryland State Police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. on northbound Route 15 north of the 7th Street exit.
Police said the driver appeared to have swerved from one lane into another before his Ford Explorer overturned and hit a guardrail, trapping him inside.
The man was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.