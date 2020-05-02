Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in north Baltimore.
Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of York Road and Belvedere Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.