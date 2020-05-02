Comments
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Orioles announced this week that they will host a blood drive at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, as the urgent need for blood donations continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blood drive will be held Thursday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the East lot of the stadium.
All fans who donate blood will receive an Orioles Backpack Cooler, OneBlood T-shirt and a wellness checkup.
All donors are asked to make an appointment to help with following social distancing guidelines. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
Those who wish to donate blood can make their appointment right here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.