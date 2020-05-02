Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini continues to battle stage three colon cancer, his teammates are sharing a message of support.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini continues to battle stage three colon cancer, his teammates are sharing a message of support.
On Saturday, the team posted photos on Twitter of players holding up signs reading “F16HT,” combining the word fight with Mancini’s number.
The guys surprised Trey. #F16HT pic.twitter.com/2mruiaDXa5
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 2, 2020
Mancini, 27, was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March after doctors found a tumor during a colonoscopy. On April 13, he began chemotherapy, he said.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer, Undergoing Chemotherapy
- ‘I’m Really Thankful’ | Orioles Star Trey Mancini Thanks Fans For Support After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Malignant Tumor
- Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini Had Malignant Tumor Removed, Lab Results, Recovery Timetable Unknown
- Orioles Star Trey Mancini Promises To Keep Fans Updated After Leaving Team Due To Medical Issue
Earlier this week, he published a letter in The Player’s Tribune entitled “I Am So Lucky.” In the letter, he thanks the team, saying without them he never would have caught the cancer until it had progressed much further.