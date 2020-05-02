CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 24.4K COVID-19 Cases, 1,156 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini continues to battle stage three colon cancer, his teammates are sharing a message of support.

On Saturday, the team posted photos on Twitter of players holding up signs reading “F16HT,” combining the word fight with Mancini’s number.

Mancini, 27, was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March after doctors found a tumor during a colonoscopy. On April 13, he began chemotherapy, he said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Earlier this week, he published a letter in The Player’s Tribune entitled “I Am So Lucky.” In the letter, he thanks the team, saying without them he never would have caught the cancer until it had progressed much further.

