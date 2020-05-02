Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in northwest Baltimore on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.