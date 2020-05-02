Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing dog who was stolen from their shelter.
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County said Maxxi was stolen from their shelter on Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis on Saturday morning.
Maxxi is microchipped and weighs 68 pounds.
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County said Maxxi is a sweet dog and that a large reward is being offered for her safe return.
You should call the SPCA of Anne Arundel County at 410-268-4388 extension 0 immediately if you have any information pertaining on Maxxi’s whereabouts.