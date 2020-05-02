Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A Windsor Mill woman fatally shot inside her apartment building Friday morning was killed by her ex-boyfriend as part of a murder-attempted suicide, Baltimore County police said Saturday.
Marlen Xioma Maldonado-Caceres, 30, died at an area hospital after being found lying in a third-floor hallway in her building in the 7200 block of Chippenham Place just before 9 a.m. Friday, police said.
Officers reportedly found her ex-boyfriend, who they did not name, in a nearby vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition.
Police do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.